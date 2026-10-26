Rs 50,000 Will Be Worth Just Rs 15,600 In 20 Years. How Much Monthly Income Do You Really Need To Retire?

When someone says they want Rs 50,000 a month after retirement, the first question is whether they mean Rs 50,000 in today's money or the amount they expect to receive when they retire.

The difference can change their entire retirement plan.

For a couple who own a house, have no outstanding loans and live modestly, Rs 50,000 a month may cover their expenses today. But if retirement is 20 years away, relying on the same figure could leave them struggling to maintain their lifestyle.

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At an annual inflation rate of 6 per cent, Rs 50,000 a month today would be equivalent to around Rs 1.60 lakh a month 20 years from now.

"People often underestimate the impact of inflation because they calculate their retirement needs using today's expenses," Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv, told NDTV. A retirement plan must account for how much everyday essentials could cost in the future, rather than simply targeting a fixed monthly income.

How Much Will Rs 50,000 Be Worth 20 Years From Now?

Inflation gradually reduces the purchasing power of money. Even if prices rise at a moderate pace, the impact over two decades can be substantial.

Here is how much a household spending Rs 50,000 a month today would need after 20 years to maintain a similar lifestyle under different inflation assumptions.

Assumed annual inflation Monthly expenses after 20 years 4% Rs 1.10 lakh 5% Rs 1.33 lakh 6% Rs 1.60 lakh 7% Rs 1.93 lakh

{Calculation: Rs 50,000 X (1 + annual inflation rate)²⁰. These are illustrative estimates, not inflation forecasts.}

The reverse calculation is equally important. If someone receives Rs 50,000 a month 20 years from now, that amount would have purchasing power equivalent to only around Rs 15,600 today, assuming 6 per cent annual inflation.

In other words, someone who finds Rs 50,000 sufficient today may struggle to manage the same expenses with that amount in retirement.

Start With Your Household Budget

Before deciding how much retirement income will be enough, examine your current spending.

How much goes towards groceries, electricity, housing maintenance, transport, domestic help and healthcare? Which expenses are likely to disappear after retirement?

A home loan EMI may end by then. Children may become financially independent. Commuting and other work-related expenses may decline.

However, not every expense will necessarily fall. Retirees may want to travel more, hire additional help at home or spend more on healthcare. Those living in rented accommodation must also account for housing costs.

Healthcare deserves particular attention. Apart from insurance, retirees may need money for premiums, medicines, consultations, diagnostic tests and expenses that insurance does not cover.

Yadav's approach is to begin with the household's actual requirements rather than assume that a particular retirement income will suit everyone. A homeowner with a pension and no debt has very different financial needs from someone who rents and depends entirely on personal savings.

Retirement Expenses Will Keep Rising After 60

Planning cannot stop at the day someone retires. The money must last throughout retirement, which could span another 25 to 30 years.

Consider a person retiring 20 years from now who needs Rs 1.60 lakh a month to maintain their lifestyle. If inflation continues at 6 per cent annually, the monthly requirement could rise to around Rs 2.87 lakh another 10 years later.

That is why a retirement plan must account for inflation both before and after retirement.

A large retirement corpus alone does not guarantee financial security. Its longevity depends on how the money is invested, how much is withdrawn and how the portfolio performs over time.

For instance, a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) allows investors to withdraw a specified amount from a mutual fund by redeeming units. But it does not offer guaranteed interest or assured returns.

If withdrawals continue during a market downturn, the investor may have to sell more units to meet expenses. This can leave less money invested to participate in a subsequent recovery.

How to Organise Your Retirement Portfolio

Wise Finserv's CEO recommends a three-bucket approach to retirement planning. The idea is to assign different roles to different parts of a portfolio instead of depending on a single investment to meet every financial need.

1. Regular Income Bucket

This bucket is meant to cover essential expenses through relatively predictable income sources. Depending on eligibility, individual circumstances and risk appetite, options may include the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS), annuities, RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds and other suitable fixed-income instruments.

The first step is to calculate how much dependable income is already available through a pension or other sources. Investments can then be planned to cover the remaining requirement.

However, these products differ in their eligibility rules, taxation, lock-in periods, liquidity and payout schedules. Some provide regular income but offer limited access to the principal. These factors should be considered before investing.

2. Support Bucket

The Support Bucket can include suitable hybrid funds, multi-asset funds and balanced advantage funds.

It is designed to provide flexibility when income from the first bucket falls short or expenses increase. It may also reduce the need to sell long-term equity investments whenever additional money is required.

These funds are market-linked and do not guarantee returns. Their suitability depends on the investor's risk tolerance, withdrawal needs and investment horizon.

3. Growth Bucket

The Growth Bucket focuses on diversified equity investments that can help the portfolio grow over the long term.

Retirement may last several decades. Keeping all savings in low-growth instruments could make it harder to keep pace with rising expenses. Equity investments can provide growth potential, although they also carry market risk and can lose value.

Money needed for immediate expenses should not depend on equity markets performing well in a particular year. Instead, the portfolio should be reviewed periodically, with funds moved between buckets when appropriate.

There is no fixed allocation that works for every retiree. Someone with a substantial pension may need a different mix from someone whose entire retirement income must come from investments.

How Much Should You Invest Today?

The first step is to estimate your future monthly expenses. Next, subtract the pension or other dependable income you expect to receive. The remaining amount is what your retirement investments must help fund.

Take stock of your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS), mutual funds and other assets earmarked for retirement. This will help you assess whether your existing savings are on track or whether you need to invest more.

Starting early can make a meaningful difference. Increasing contributions as your salary rises can also help build a larger corpus over two decades.

Ajay Kumar Yadav emphasises that retirement planning should be reviewed as income, family responsibilities and expenses change. A plan made today should not remain untouched for the next 20 years.