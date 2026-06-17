Key Changes In Tax-Saving Bonds For Small Investors Soon? What We Know

Stock Market News: India's retail bond market could be on the cusp of a significant transformation as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) prepares to consider a series of reforms at its board meeting on June 19.

According to Nishchay Nath, Founder of BondScanner, the proposals under discussion point in one direction: making bond investing more accessible, affordable and convenient for individual investors.

For years, India's bond market has remained largely dominated by institutions and wealthy investors. While equities have become increasingly accessible through digital platforms, fixed-income products have often remained difficult for retail investors to navigate. Nath believes the latest proposals could help bridge that gap.

Among the most significant measures under consideration is a proposal that would allow Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) to offer 54EC bonds. These are capital gains tax-saving bonds that investors typically purchase after selling property to reduce their tax liability on long-term capital gains.

Nath noted that 54EC bonds have historically remained outside the universe of securities that OBPPs can distribute because they are exempt from SEBI's mandatory listing requirements. As a result, investors have often had to rely on a cumbersome and paperwork-intensive process to access them.

"If approved, investors would be able to buy these bonds through the same regulated and transparent platforms they already use for other bond investments," Nath said. The move could effectively digitise and simplify access to one of the country's most popular tax-saving fixed-income products.

Another proposal likely to attract attention is the inclusion of products regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) within the offerings available on bond platforms.

Currently, OBPPs are permitted to distribute products regulated by authorities such as SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). However, IFSCA-regulated products, many of which are linked to GIFT City, do not have explicit representation within the framework.

Nath said bringing IFSCA-regulated products onto these platforms would significantly broaden the investment universe available to retail investors. It could potentially provide domestic investors with a regulated and familiar gateway to GIFT City-linked investment opportunities without requiring them to navigate an entirely new ecosystem.

The third proposal may not directly impact investors, but Nath argues it could strengthen the broader bond platform ecosystem.

At present, OBPPs are required to appoint a qualified company secretary as their compliance officer. According to Nath, this requirement is stricter than the standards applicable to stock brokers in several other segments, where regulations simply mandate the appointment of a compliance officer.

Aligning the two frameworks could remove what Nath described as an unnecessary regulatory inconsistency. More importantly, it could lower compliance costs for bond platforms, potentially encouraging greater competition and innovation in the sector.

Taken together, Nath believes the reforms target three key barriers that have historically limited retail participation in bonds: product availability, market access and operating costs.

"The OBPP framework was originally created to bring fixed-income investing closer to individual investors," Nath observed. The proposed changes, he said, represent the next phase of that effort by expanding the range of products available on platforms while making participation easier for both investors and service providers.

However, Nath cautioned that the proposals remain under consideration and could still be approved, modified or deferred by SEBI's board. Even if cleared, the final impact will depend on the details contained in subsequent regulatory circulars.

He also stressed that broader access should not be confused with investment suitability. While 54EC bonds may appeal to investors seeking to save capital gains tax, they are not relevant for everyone. Similarly, products linked to GIFT City come with their own regulatory and currency-related considerations.

"The convenience of a platform cannot replace investor diligence," Nath said, emphasising the importance of understanding the risks and objectives associated with each product.

Even so, Nath sees the overall direction as positive for India's financial markets.

A deeper retail bond market could offer savers a meaningful alternative to equities and traditional fixed deposits, helping diversify household investments. If SEBI moves ahead with the proposed reforms, Nath believes the biggest beneficiary will be the ordinary investor, who until recently had limited and often complicated avenues to participate in India's bond market.