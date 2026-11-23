Stock Market News: SC Agrotech Limited has secured a domestic agricultural commodities supply order worth Rs 86 crore, covering six products, including bajra, urad, chana, moong, wheat and rajma.

The company informed the BSE on November 23 that it had received the order from Elite Global, a partnership enterprise based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The order involves the supply of 13,200 metric tonnes (MT) of agricultural commodities. The total scheduled value stands at Rs 860 million, or Rs 86 crore.

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The latest development puts the small-cap company's stock in focus.

SC Agrotech's Rs 86 Crore Order: What Does It Include?

According to the company's regulatory filing, the order covers six agricultural commodities. Chana accounts for the largest share of the order value, followed by urad and green gram.

The company said the order could broaden its domestic commercial pipeline and strengthen its participation in the agricultural commodity supply chain.

However, the company has not specified the execution timeline in the commercial schedule submitted with the filing. Delivery milestones and payment terms have also not been disclosed.

Should Investors Consider Buying SC Agrotech Stock?

The Rs 86 crore order is a fresh business development for SC Agrotech. It adds to the company's domestic order pipeline and gives it an opportunity to expand its agricultural commodities supply business.

The company has clarified that actual revenue, profitability and collections will depend on delivery, contract performance and applicable accounting requirements.



{Disclaimer: This report is not an investment advice. Smallcap stocks can be volatile. Investors should assess their risk appetite and financial position before investing.}