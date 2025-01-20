Donald Trump Inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, with promises to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, secure retribution against his political enemies and transform the role of America on the world stage. The swearing-in ceremony of the incoming President, which traditionally takes place at an enormous temporary platform on the Capitol's scenic West Lawn, has been moved indoors owing to a frigid forecast. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

After taking the oath, the new president is scheduled to deliver an inaugural address, laying out his plans for the next four years. Mr Trump has promised a flurry of executive actions concerning immigration, energy and tariffs, which he intends to sign as soon as he takes the oath of office. The Republican rang in his first term in 2017 with a particularly dark speech evoking "American carnage."

The festivities kicked off on Sunday, with members of the President-elect's family and his allies participating in inaugural events in the nation's capital. Mr Trump closed his pre-inaugural celebrations with a raucous campaign-style gathering in Washington, where he pledged a blitz of presidential actions to end "American decline." Addressing the inauguration eve "victory rally" at Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington, the 78-year-old Republican promised cheering supporters that he would act with "historic speed" from day one of his White House comeback. Earlier in the day, he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Here Are The Live Updates From Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony: