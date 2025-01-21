From Quitting WHO To Meeting Putin, Donald Trump's Key Foreign Policy Moves On Day 1

In the first hour of his second presidential term, Donald Trump on Monday signed a raft of executive orders signalling an idiosyncratic turn in US foreign policy that carries forward the new president's vision of an "America first" approach. In a wide-ranging news conference from the Oval Office, Mr Trump laid out the framework of how he plans to tackle topics from trade wars to TikTok and said he was "not confident" that the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel would hold.

He also rekindled his threat against the two major US trading partners--Canada and Mexico-- and said he may impose 25 per cent tariffs on both nations as early as February 1, while promising punitive measures on other countries as part of a new US trade policy. He also signed a flurry of executive orders withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Accord.

Trade War

Accusing Mexico and Canada of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States, Trump said, "We're thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada because they're allowing vast numbers of people -- Canada's a very bad abuser also -- vast numbers of people to come in, and fentanyl to come in."

He added that he was thinking of enacting the tariffs on February 1. The New President also signed an order Monday directing agencies to study a host of trade issues including deficits, unfair practices and currency manipulation. These could pave the way for further duties.

Prior to this, Trump had vowed to "immediately begin the overhaul" of the US trade system "to protect American workers and families." "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump said in his inaugural address.

Mexico was the largest trading partner of the US in 2023 with a total two-way goods trade of $807bn, an amount that surpassed US trade with China, according to the US state department.

EU Imbalance

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump took aim at trade imbalances with the European Union too, saying it did not import enough American products. He added he would "straighten that out" by using tariffs or by urging more oil and gas purchases from the bloc.

The EU's economy commissioner said earlier Monday that it stood ready to defend its interests, while Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Ottawa would work to ensure it is ready to respond to any US actions.

In his inaugural address, Trump reiterated his plan also to set up an "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs, duties and revenues.

TikTok

The president ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok. His action delayed the implementation of an act that came into effect this week, prohibiting the distribution and updating of TikTok in the United States.

Trump has said the app's Chinese parent company must agree to sell a fifty per cent share to the United States.

Leaving WHO

The President also signed an order for the United States to exit the World Health Organization, insisting Washington was unfairly paying more than China into the UN body.

According to the order, the US was withdrawing from the organisation due to its "mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."

Notably, the United States is the largest funder of the Geneva-headquartered organisation.

The new President Trump also paused the disbursement of US foreign development assistance for 90 days. The move left millions of dollars in aid in limbo, dependent on a decision by Marco Rubio, who was confirmed as US Secretary of State as the first cabinet member of the new Trump administration.

Leaves Paris Climate Accord

The president immediately withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, repeating an action he took during his first term. The order extends Trump's defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

It would take a year to leave the agreement after submitting a formal notice to the United Nations framework that underpins global climate negotiations.

Vows To Take Panama Canal

In his inaugural speech, Trump repeated his complaint that China was effectively "operating" the Panama Canal through its growing presence around the vital waterway, which the United States handed over at the end of 1999.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," Trump said after taking the oath inside the US Capitol.

Trump has been raising pressure for weeks over the canal -- through which 40 per cent of US container traffic travels -- and has repeatedly refused to rule out military force against Panama, historically friendly to Washington.

West Bank Settler

Trump revoked sanctions against violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank accused of abuses against Palestinians, undoing an unprecedented action taken by Joe Biden's administration. The move is seen as a concession to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid a crucial ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Asked by a reporter whether Israel and Hamas would maintain the truce and move on in the agreement, Trump said, "That's not our war; it's their war. But I'm not confident," he said.

He, however, said that he believed Hamas had been "weakened" in the war that began with its unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. "I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site," Trump said.

The property tycoon turned populist politician said that Gaza could see a "fantastic" reconstruction if the plan moves ahead."It's a phenomenal location on the sea -- best weather. You know, everything's good. It's like, some beautiful things could be done with it," he said.

Cuba

Reversing another one of Biden's more recent moves, Trump removed Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden had removed Cuba from the list only days earlier as part of a deal to free prisoners.

Russia Ukraine War

He also made breezy remarks on his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the three-year-old war in Ukraine. Trump confirmed he would meet Putin and said his counterpart in Moscow was "destroying Russia" by not making a deal to end the war. He also played down his earlier promises to get a peace agreement in Ukraine before taking office and said, "I have to speak to President Putin, we're gonna have to find out. He can't be thrilled. He's not doing so well. I mean, he's grinding it out."

Other Policies

Trump said he could convince Saudi Arabia to normalise relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, a signature policy of his previous administration.

"It's only one focus, defeating America's enemies. We're not going to be defeated. We're not going to be humiliated. We're only going to win, win, win," he said, as he pledged an "America First" policy of prioritizing US interests above all else.

Trump is making history -- as both the oldest president ever to take office and as the first felon, after a conviction related to paying a porn star hush money during his first presidential run.

