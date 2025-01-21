Parents Were Immigrants, 5 Children: A Look At Donald Trump's Family Tree

With Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office as the 47th President of the United States, the Trump family is back in the spotlight. A mix of public figures, private individuals, and scandal-makers, the Trumps have all the characteristics of a modern political dynasty.

Here's a look at Donald Trump's family tree, from his immigrant roots to the next generation.

Donald Trump's Parents

Fred Trump

Fred Trump (1905-1999) was the son of German immigrants. Born in the Bronx, he rose from construction to amass a real estate fortune, founding the Fred Trump Organisation in Queens.

Fred was accused of profiteering, tax fraud, and racial discrimination in housing policies - violations of the Fair Housing Act. In 1927, Fred was arrested for participating in a Ku Klux Klan march.

Mary Trump

Mary MacLeod Trump (1912-2000) was a Scottish immigrant born on the Isle of Lewis. She came to the US in 1930 with just $50 and worked as a domestic house help before meeting Fred. The couple married in 1936 and had five children: Maryanne, Fred Jr., Elizabeth, Donald, and Robert.

Donald Trump's Siblings

Maryanne Trump Barry

The eldest sibling, Maryanne Trump Barry (1937-2023), was a US federal judge who served for decades, including appointments under Presidents Reagan and Clinton. She was a critic of Donald Trump in private conversations revealed by her niece, Mary Trump. She had one son, David William Desmond.

Fred Trump Jr

Fred Jr. (1938-1981) was the eldest son and Fred Sr.'s initial choice to lead the family business. However, his struggles with alcoholism derailed his career. He worked as a pilot before dying of a heart attack at 42. Fred Jr. had two children, Mary Trump and Fred Trump III. Mary later became a prominent critic of the family.

Elizabeth Trump Grau

Born in 1942, Elizabeth worked at J.P. Morgan and remains one of the most private Trump siblings. Married to documentary producer James Grau, she lives in Palm Beach. They have no children.

Robert Trump

The youngest sibling, Robert Trump (1948-2020), was a trusted ally of Donald and a senior executive at the Trump Organisation. He died in 2020. He was married twice and adopted one stepson.

Donald Trump's Wives and Children

Ivana Trump

Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump (1949-2022), was a Czech-American businesswoman and mother to three of his children. She died in 2022 after a fatal fall in her home. Their children are:

Donald Trump Jr (1977): Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation.

Ivanka Trump (1981): Former Senior Adviser to the President, married to Jared Kushner. They have three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

Eric Trump (1984): Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, married to Lara Trump, with two children.

Marla Maples

Donald's second wife, Marla Maples (1963), is an actress and television personality. They have one daughter:

Tiffany Trump (1993): A Georgetown Law graduate who keeps a relatively low profile.

Melania Trump

Trump's current wife and First Lady Melania Trump (1970), is a Slovenian-American former model. Together, they have one son:

Barron Trump (2006): The youngest Trump child, Barron, lives with his parents and attends private school.

The Extended Trump Family

Mary Trump (1965): Fred Jr.'s daughter, a psychologist and author, has been vocal about family dysfunction.

Fred Trump III (1962): Fred Jr.'s son, a real estate professional, leads a quiet life.

Jared Kushner (1981): Ivanka's husband and a key adviser during Trump's presidency, he comes from a wealthy real estate family.

Donald Trump's Grandchildren

Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore Kushner (children of Ivanka and Jared).

Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe Trump (children of Donald Jr.).

Eric and Lara Trump's two children.