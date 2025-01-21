WHO Exit, Work From Home Ends: List Of Executive Orders Signed By Trump

Donald Trump removed Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.
Soon after taking over as the 47th US President today, Donald Trump signed a record number of executive orders, including one entailing the nation's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.
The executive orders cover a wide range of topics, from requiring federal workers return to the office full-time to revoking birthright citizenship and pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
Here is a summary of the orders Donald Trump signed after he was sworn in as president:
- Donald Trump signed an order for the United States to exit the World Health Organisation, insisting Washington was unfairly paying more than China to fund the United Nations health body.
- Trump signed an executive order requiring federal workers return to office full-time. Work-from-home allowances flourished during Covid to reduce the spread of the virus.
- The president immediately withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord, repeating an action he took during his first term.
- Trump announced severe new restrictions on immigration and asylum in the US, declaring that he will send troops to the US-Mexico border and attempt to end birthright citizenship. He declared a national emergency at the southern border
- The president signed pardons for 1,500 of his supporters who were part of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election.
- Trump repealed various executive orders promoting diversity programs and LGBTQ equality. He said that moving forward the US government will only recognise "two genders, male and female."
- Trump also signed an order declaring a "national energy emergency" aimed at significantly expanding drilling operations in the country, to eventually emerge as an exporter of energy all over the world.
- The president ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, as he floated an idea of partnering with the app's Chinese owner.
- Trump revoked sanctions against Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank accused of abuses against Palestinians, undoing an unprecedented action taken by former President Joe Biden's administration.
- Reversing another one of Biden's more recent moves, Trump removed Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.
