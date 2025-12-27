Zelensky To Meet Trump Tomorrow For Talks On Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, as part of efforts to push forward a peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, CNN reported.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said the meeting could help move discussions closer to a settlement, though he cautioned that no final agreement should be expected immediately. He said both sides would focus on completing as many unresolved points as possible.

Zelenskyy also added that the 20-point peace plan proposed by US and Ukrainian officials is 90 per cent ready. He added that talks with Trump would centre on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and the role of its allies in ensuring stability after the war.

CNN reported that there was no immediate confirmation from the White House about the proposed meeting. Zelenskyy's comments come amid renewed diplomatic activity, with Kyiv signalling openness to discussions on issues that have stalled previous negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said in a post on X that Ukraine and the US had agreed to hold a high-level meeting soon, adding that significant decisions could be taken before the New Year.

Zelenskyy wrote on X after the latest round of discussions between Ukrainian and US negotiators, "We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level - with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year."

These developments followed talks held on Thursday, when the Ukrainian leader met Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as part of ongoing consultations.

Updating on the substance of those discussions, Zelenskyy noted that several documents forming part of a broader framework aimed at ending the conflict and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction were "nearly ready" while others were "fully prepared".

This diplomatic activity comes after Zelenskyy earlier this week presented a 20-point draft peace plan, which he described as the principal framework for ending the war.

While the plan envisages Ukraine receiving security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression, there has been no agreement between Ukraine and the US on territorial issues, as Moscow continues to demand that Kyiv cede territory.

In addition to territorial questions, the issue of control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unresolved and subject to further discussions.

