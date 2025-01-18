Top 10 Executive Orders Trump Plans To Carry Out On Day 1 Of His Presidency

On the first day of his first term, President-elect Donald Trump had signed just one executive order, which targeted Obamacare. But this time around, he has promised quite a few orders. Here are a few of them.

Mass deportation program

Trump's immigration plans are a key aspect of his day-one agenda. He has vowed to begin a mass deportation program, targeting undocumented migrants. "On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," Trump said during a rally in New York City. This promise has raised concerns among immigration advocates, who argue that such a program would be logistically challenging and potentially harmful.

End birthright citizenship

Trump has also promised to end birthright citizenship, a right granted to anyone born in the United States under the 14th Amendment. This move would likely face significant legal and logistical challenges. When asked if he plans to end birthright citizenship on day one, Trump replied, "Absolutely." Additionally, Trump has vowed to terminate every open-borders policy of the Biden administration, he has even said that he will "use Title 42", a public health law that allows for faster deportation of migrants.

Pardon Capitol Hill rioters

On the issue of pardons, Trump has promised to pardon defendants convicted for their role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. "I'm looking first day," Trump said when asked about his timeline for pardons. He has also stated that he would consider pardoning defendants charged with violent crimes, saying, "We're looking at it." This move has sparked controversy, with many arguing that pardoning those involved in the January 6 attack would undermine the rule of law. Furthermore, he told Time magazine, "I'll be looking at J6 early on, maybe the first nine minutes."

Ending the Russia-Ukraine War

In terms of foreign policy, Trump has made the bold claim that he can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, or even before. "That is a war that's dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president," Trump said during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. "I know [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy very well, and I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin very well. I have a good relationship and they respect your president, OK, they respect me. They don't respect Biden," Trump added.

Tariff implementation

Trump has also promised to implement tariffs on products imported from Mexico and Canada, two of America's biggest trading partners. This move has raised concerns among economists, who argue that such tariffs could have drastic and harmful effects on the US economy.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Nov. 25. He even referred to the word tariff as "the most beautiful word in the entire dictionary of words."

End Biden's 'electric vehicle mandate'

On economic issues, Trump has vowed to cancel the electric vehicle "mandate" implemented by the Biden administration. "The day I take office, I will cancel Crooked Joe's electric vehicle mandate," Trump said during a campaign event in Houston.

The mandate Trump has been speaking about is an order Biden signed setting a national goal aiming for 50% of new cars and trucks sold by 2030 to be zero-emission. In March, the Environmental Protection Agency finalised the tailpipe emission limits and electric vehicles were expected to help reach the goals. Trump has referred to this as "electric vehicle mandates", although no one is required to buy a certain type of car.

Drill, drill, drill

He has also promised to increase oil drilling in the United States, saying, "Drill, drill, drill" during a town hall interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. According to Trump, increasing oil production in the US would drastically reduce energy costs.

This move has sparked concerns among environmental groups, who argue that increased oil drilling would exacerbate climate change.

Ban transgender athletes from women's sports

Trump's stance on transgender rights has been a topic of controversy. He has repeatedly referred to transgender women as men and has promised to limit participation in women's sports by transgender women, saying, "I will keep men out of women's sports, 100%, immediately, first day."

End gender-affirming care practices

Trump has also vowed to end gender-affirming care practices, which can include hormone therapy. "On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called 'gender affirming care,'" Trump said in a video posted to his campaign website. This move has sparked outrage among LGBTQ+ advocates, who argue that such policies would be discriminatory and harmful.

Made-in-America auto industry

Furthermore, Trump has promised to revitalise the American auto industry, saying that "a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America." He has also vowed to promote American energy, sourced by American suppliers, and built by American labourers. This move has sparked enthusiasm among some in the auto industry, who see Trump's promises as a potential boon for American manufacturing.

As Trump prepares to take office, its not yet certain which of these promises he will prioritise and how he will implement them. One thing is certain, however: Trump's day-one agenda is ambitious and far-reaching, with the potential to shape the course of his presidency and the future of the United States.

