China vowed to support the World Health Organization after Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the US to withdraw from the body.

"Strengthened, Not...": After US Withdrawal, China Vows To Support WHO
Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States.
Beijing, China:

China on Tuesday vowed to support the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the body, which he has slammed over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding: "China will, as always, support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities... and work towards building a shared community of health for humanity."

