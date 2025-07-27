162 Trips Abroad, 300-Crore Scam: Fake Embassy Probe Reveals Big Secrets

Possible links to a scam worth nearly Rs 300 crore, 162 foreign trips in 10 years and multiple overseas bank accounts: the investigation against Harshvardhan Jain, arrested for running a fake embassy in Ghaziabad for eight years, has revealed shocking details.

Jain was arrested last week from the rented two-storey house in Ghaziabad that he claimed was an embassy. Investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) found that Jain was allegedly involved in running a job racket and was also involved in money laundering through the Hawala route. During the raid on the Ghaziabad premises, police seized four cars with fake diplomatic number plates, forged documents and also a luxury watch collection. Police will be seeking Jain's custody in court tomorrow. Jain, cops said, could be involved in a scam amounting to nearly Rs 300 crore.

A Fake Embassy

Outside the swanky two-storey building in Ghaziabad, a name plate read, "Grand Duchy of Westarctica" and "H E HV Jain Honorary Consul". The premises had the flags of India and Westarctica, a micronation in Antarctica not recognised by any sovereign state in the world.

According to investigators, Jain would use this front for networking and then lure people with jobs abroad. This fake embassy had been running since 2017, the probe has revealed. Jain would organise charity events, including bhandaras (community feast), outside the 'embassy' to keep up the show. He rented the building six months back, although he was running a fake embassy for about eight years.

A Shady 'Godman' Link

During the raid on the fake embassy, police found photos of Jain with controversial "godman" Chandraswami and Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. A self-proclaimed godman, Chandraswami rose to influence in the 80s and 90s, so much so that he was considered the spiritual adviser of three Prime Ministers - PV Narasimha Rao, Chandra Shekhar and VP Singh. He came under the scanner for financial irregularities and was arrested in 1996. A raid at his ashram also uncovered dealings with Khashoggi. Chandraswami was also accused of funding the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A Massive Scam

The UP STF has found that it was Chandraswami who introduced Jain to Khassogi and conman Ahsan Ali Sayed. Sayed, it is alleged, worked with Jain to open 25 shell companies that were used to launder money. Born in Hyderabad, Sayed later became a Turkish citizen.

Sayed ran a company in Switzerland, Western Advisory Group, which liaised with companies and promised to help them procure loans in exchange for brokerage. This company, it is alleged, collected brokerage worth 25 million pounds -- nearly Rs 300 crore -- and fled Swiss territory. Ahsan was arrested in 2022 in London. Police are now investigating the degree of Jain's involvement in the massive scam. Earlier, police found that Jain used the fake embassy and diplomatic cover for networking and lured people with jobs.

Westartica Suspends Fake Baron

Following Jain's arrest, Westarctica, the micronation of which he was an honorary consul, has distanced itself. "In 2016, Mr HV Jain made a generous donation to Westarctica and was subsequently invited to join our team of international volunteers who advance our environmental and charitable mission in their home countries. His official title was 'Honorary Consul to India'. He was never granted the position or authority of 'ambassador'," Westarctica has said in a statement.

"During his recent arrest for fraud and other crimes, Mr. Jain was found to be in possession of diplomatic number plates, passports, and other items bearing the seal of Westarctica. As an Honorary Consul, he was not authorized to create these items. Westarctica, itself, does not utilize number plates or passports and we have never permitted or encouraged our representatives to do so themselves. By calling his home an 'embassy', Mr Jain was in violation of Westarctica's protocol for our representatives," it said.

Westarctica said Jain has been "indefinitely suspended as a representative of our organization". "Our executive team is currently looking into the matter further, and our hearts go out to any individuals who were victimized by Mr. Jain. We will cooperate fully with the legal authorities in India."

What Is Westarctica

Travis McHenry, a US Navy officer, founded the micronation Westarctica in 2001 and appointed himself its Grand Duke. Located in Antarctica, Westarctica has an area of 6,20,000 square miles; McHenry used a loophole in the Antarctic Treaty System to appoint himself the ruler. While the treaty prohibits countries from laying claim to parts of Antarctica, it says nothing about private individuals.

Westarctica claims it has 2,356 citizens -- none of them live there. Based in southern California, the Grand Duchy of Westarctica functions as a non-profit that spreads awareness about climate change and Antarctica. It has its flag, currency and also issues titles that no government recognises.

