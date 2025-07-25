Shell Firms, Accounts In Dubai, London, Mauritius: New Details In Fake Embassy Case

The man arrested for running a fake embassy near Delhi had established multiple shell companies and had bank accounts in various foreign countries, including Cameroon, Mauritius, the UAE and the UK, officials have said.

Harshvardhan Jain, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, impersonated an ambassador and allegedly duped people by promising overseas employment.

The 47-year-old claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to various non-existent or unrecognised 'micronations' such as "Westarctica", "Saborga", "Lodonia" or "Poulvia".

Bank Accounts In UAE, UK, Mauritius

Officials said Harshvardhan Jain has at least 11 bank accounts - six in Dubai, three in Mauritius, one each in London and India.

Jain, along with his aide, Ehsan Ali Syed, also opened many fake companies abroad - East India Company UK Ltd, State Trading Corporation UK, Island General Trading in Dubai, Indira Overseas Ltd in Mauritius and Cameroon Ispat SARL in Cameroon.

Syed and his gang allegedly defrauded people of about 70 million euros between 2008 and 2011 through fake loans and companies. He was arrested in London in November 2022 and extradited to Switzerland in July 2023. Syed was then sentenced by a Zurich court to six and a half years for fraud.

Officials are now probing Jain's involvement with Syed.

Jain, who received his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Ghaziabad and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from London, is also accused of being part of a money laundering racket through hawala, using about 16 companies registered in London.

He also used two Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards.

The STF have recovered four cars with diplomatic number plates, 'diplomatic passports' of 12 micronations, documents with stamps of the External Affairs Ministry, stamps of 34 nations, Rs 44 lakh in cash, foreign currency, 18 diplomatic number plates, and a luxury watch collection from Jain's rented premises in Ghaziabad.