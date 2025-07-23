Bhandara 'Baron': How UP Man Ran A Fake Embassy In Ghaziabad For 7 Years

A swanky two-storey building, four cars with diplomatic number plates parked outside, a name plate that read, "Grand Duchy of Westarctica" and "H E HV Jain Honorary Consul" -- the fake embassy busted in Ghaziabad near Delhi is a perfect example of hiding in plain sight.

Harshvardhan Jain, who was arrested after Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force busted the fake embassy, allegedly ran a job scam by promising people work abroad. He is also accused of being part of a money laundering racket through hawala and forging diplomatic documents.

Officers of the STF have recovered the cars with diplomatic number plates, 'diplomatic passports' of 12 micronations, documents with stamps of the External Affairs Ministry, stamps of 34 nations, Rs 44 lakh in cash, foreign currency, 18 diplomatic number plates, and a luxury watch collection.

A Diplomatic Camouflage

To carry out his illegal activities, Jain had prepared the perfect cover. He ran a consulate from a rented property in Ghaziabad. These premises had the flags of India and Westarctica, a micronation in Antarctica not recognised by any sovereign state in the world. Outside this plush property were luxury cars, including an Audi and a Mercedes, with diplomatic number plates. Jain's office had morphed photographs in which he is seen with Prime Ministers and Presidents.

According to investigators, Jain would use this front for networking and then lure people with jobs abroad. This fake embassy had been running since 2017, the probe reveals. Jain would organise charity events, including bhandaras (community feast), outside the 'embassy' to keep up the show.

A Shady Past

Back in 2011, a police case was registered against Jain after he was found to have a satellite phone. Investigators also found photos of Jain that suggest he was close to controversial "godman" Chandraswami and Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Chandraswami, a self-proclaimed godman, had risen to influence in the 80s and 90s, so much so that he was considered the spiritual adviser of three Prime Ministers - PV Narasimha Rao, Chandra Shekhar and VP Singh. He came under the scanner for financial irregularities and was arrested in 1996. A raid at his ashram also uncovered dealings with Khashoggi. Chandraswami was also accused of funding the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Jain's links with such figures point to the fake diplomat's shady past.

A Micronation's 'Baron'

Outside the fake embassy in Ghaziabad, a plate identifies Jain as 'H.E. HV Jain, Consul-General of the Grand Duchy of Westarctica'. Westarctica is a micronation founded by a US Navy officer, but not recognised by any country.

Days before the UP STF busted the fake embassy, the official Instagram handle of Westarctica had shared photos of its "Consulate-General in New Delhi". "Managed by Baron HV Jain, Westarctica's Consulate-General in New Delhi has been operational since 2017. In addition to representing Westarctica's interests in India, Baron Jain also distributes food to the local population 5 times per year, serving over 1,000 people in need," the caption read, sharing photos of the building in Ghaziabad and a 'bhandara' organised by Jain.

What Is 'Westarctica'?

Travis McHenry, a US Navy officer, founded the micronation 'Westarctica' in 2001 and appointed himself its Grand Duke. Located in Antarctica, Westarctica has an area of 6,20,000 square miles; McHenry used a loophole in the Antarctic Treaty System to appoint himself the ruler. While the treaty prohibits countries from laying claim to parts of Antarctica, it says nothing about private individuals. Westarctica claims it has 2,356 citizens -- none of them live there. Based in southern California, the Grand Duchy of Westarctica functions as a non-profit that spreads awareness about climate change and Antarctica. It has its flag, currency and also issues titles that no government recognises.

Westarctica is not the only one. There are scores of micronations that claim sovereignty, but are not recognised by any State.