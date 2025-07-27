Trump's Latest Meme Attack Depicts Obama in OJ Simpson And The White Ford Bronco Police Chase

US President Donald Trump has once again taken a jab at former President Barack Obama and this time, using one of the world's most infamous police chases.

On Saturday, Trump posted a doctored image on his social media platform Truth Social, mimicking the infamous OJ Simpson white Ford Bronco chase. The edited image shows Obama as a fugitive driving the white Bronco, while Trump follows closely behind in a police cruiser.

Also featured in the image is Vice President JD Vance, depicted with long hair and a youthful, college-era look, trailing the pursuit in a second squad car. Vice President Vance also reposted the image on his X account with the crying-laughing emoji.

The image was initially shared by Donald Trump Jr. on X on July 22, accompanied by a crying-laughing emoji.

This latest jab at Obama comes just days after Trump shared another piece of doctored media, an AI-generated video that depicted the former president being arrested in the Oval Office by FBI agents.

The video, posted on Truth Social, began with Obama saying, "especially the President is above the law". It then features many US politicians stating, "no one is above the law."

The clip then switched to an AI-generated video of Obama being handcuffed by two FBI agents in the same office he once occupied as the President. Trump can be seen sitting and smiling during the "arrest."

The fake video ended with Obama standing inside jail, wearing the prison's orange jumpsuit.

These doctored images and videos are surfacing at a time of heightened political tension. Just last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed that she has "striking" and "overwhelming" evidence of ex-Obama officials allegedly manufacturing the Trump-Russia collusion theory after the 2016 election to prevent Trump's presidency. She called for a trial of the former Obama administration.

"Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic," she wrote on X.