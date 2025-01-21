Watch: Donald Trump Dances With Military Sword At Inaugural Ball

US President Donald Trump left Secret Service agents "nervous" as he danced with a military sword in hand during the cake-cutting ceremony at the Commander-in-Chief ball. The President was handed over the sward for ceremonial cake cutting at the first inaugural ball.

But, Trump started grooving to Village People's Y.M.C.A. that was playing in the background. First Lady Menalia Trump, who was also present at the ball, also swayed to the music.

THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW...😎🇺🇸🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/b0MwA5xf2l — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance also shared the stage with the first couple. He reportedly jested that the Secret Service was getting "very nervous" with the President's dance.

Trump and Menalia received a thunderous welcome at the Commander-in-Chief ball. The President was handed over the sward for ceremonial cake cutting at the first inaugural ball. While the President wore a tuxedo, the First Lady stunned in a white sleeveless gown adorned with a black zig-zag pattern at the top and black detailing cascading down. She also wore a thick black choker necklace adorned with a floral-shaped silver jewel to complement her dress.

The Trumps kicked off the evening at the Commander in Chief Ball, swaying to the song American Trilogy by Elvis.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday and launched straight into an impromptu, 50-minute press conference in the symbolic heart of the US presidency.

"What a great feeling," Trump told reporters when asked how it felt to be back in the Oval Office on Monday. "One of the better feelings I've ever had."

In his first action after taking office, Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ equality and issued new ones decreeing only two genders and ending government diversity programs Monday, definitively breaking with what he decries as "woke" culture. On the campaign trail, Trump vilified diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people -- men in particular.