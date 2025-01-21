"America Is Back": White House Website Gets New Look Under Trump

Just as the White House got a new President, its website, too, got a new look. The homepage greets visitors with a 30-second video montage, showcasing moments from Donald Trump's first term, military imagery, and glimpses from his campaign rallies. The video, set to uplifting music, includes clips of the president stepping off Marine One, engaging with supporters, saluting the military, and signing key legislations. There is also a bald eagle soaring in the background.

Once the video concludes, the screen flashes the message, "The White House. President Donald J. Trump," before directing visitors to the revamped homepage, which displays a picture of Trump and the message: "America is back."

Below that is a quote by the President, reading, "Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America."

In contrast to the Biden-era website, several elements have been removed, including the language toggle for Spanish and the controversial contact form asking for users' pronouns. The new site is streamlined, with three main sections: News, Administration, and Issues.

Under the "Issues" tab, Trump outlines his key priorities: combating inflation, cutting taxes, securing the nation's borders, boosting energy production, and addressing rising crime - all central themes of his campaign.

The "Administration" page includes images of President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump, and the Cabinet of the 47th administration.

Trump's executive actions are highlighted in a prominent section of the page, with an expectation that he will sign more than 100 executive orders in his first week. These actions are expected to focus on immigration reform, including limiting birthright citizenship and rolling back certain rights and regulations related to LGBTQ+ issues and environmental protections.