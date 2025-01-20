Addressing his thousands of supporters who braved long waits in freezing temperatures, rain and snow to attend a "victory rally" in the US capital on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump promised to swiftly fulfil the central promise of his presidential campaign and impose severe limits on immigration on his first day in office. He also pledged to "fix every single crisis" faced by America with "historic speed and strength."

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," he said to cheers at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena.

The MAGA rally resembled the free-wheeling campaign speeches that have been Mr Trump's staple since his first serious White House run in 2016, with the former and future president delivering a mix of boasts and sweeping promises to the delight of the crowd.

The event also marked the 78-year-old Republican's first major address in Washington since his speech on January 6, 2021, which was followed by the storming of the US Capitol by an angry mob of his supporters.

"This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen," he said. "Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity," Trump told a packed sports arena.

He reiterated he would pardon many of the more than 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the attack. The incoming President also vowed to repeal "every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration" within hours of assuming the presidency at noon ET (1700 GMT).

"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said further, adding, "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders."

Later, Republican Trump was joined on stage by tech tycoon Elon Musk who is set to lead a major cost-cutting drive in his administration. Speaking at the gathering Mr Musk vowed to do "great things" and make America strong "for centuries."

Trump has pledged to launch the largest deportation effort in US history, which would remove millions of immigrants. An operation of that scale, however, would likely take years and be hugely costly.

The future US commander-in-chief also promised "lots" of executive orders from his first day back in the Oval Office, including one to ban "transgender insanity" and critical race theory from schools and to keep trans athletes out of women's sports.

He also reiterated a promise to release files on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, his brother Bobby Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Elon Musk Joins Trump

The Tesla boss arrived with his son X Æ A-Xii at the rally, who was seen shaking a leg on the stage. Complimenting Mr Musk and his young son, Mr Trump said, "If you believe in the racehorse theory, he's got a nice, smart son." The "racehorse theory" says that certain bloodlines produce superior offspring.

Mr Musk, who also skoke at the rally, promised to make America strong "for centuries". "This victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, submit those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever," Musk told fans rallying at a Washington sports arena.