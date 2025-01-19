Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Where And When To Watch Live Telecast In India

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance. The Republican leader will formally return to the White House for the second time after winning the 2024 presidential race against outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. He will take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden and will be administered the oath of office by US Chief Justice John Roberts.

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, here's everything you need to know about the ceremony.

Trump Inauguration Day: Date And Time

The inauguration day events will include a formal swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and several formal balls. Along with Mr Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn into office on Monday.

The inaugural event is expected to begin at 12 noon EST (22:30 IST) at the United States Capitol Rotunda. It was originally due to take place in front of the US Capitol but will now take place indoors because of the biting cold outside due to an Arctic blast.

Following the oath, Mr Trump will deliver his inaugural address, which is intended to lay out his vision for the country over the next four years.

Trump Inauguration: Line-Up Of Events

The day's events are organised by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC).

First, musical performances and opening remarks will begin at 09:30 am EST Monday (20:00 IST). This will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Trump and Mr Vance inside the Capitol rotunda. Next, Mr Trump will give his inaugural address.

The temperatures have forced organisers to scrap a planned parade down Pennsylvania Avenue of military regiments, school marching bands, floats and citizens' groups. The parade will now take place at the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, per AFP.

On January 20 evening, Mr Trump is expected to attend several inaugural balls. These include the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball, where President Trump will address attendees.

The inauguration events will officially conclude the next day with the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Trump Inauguration: Where To Watch Live

Major news networks such as NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and C-SPAN will broadcast the inauguration live. The White House will also stream the ceremony on its official website, allowing viewers worldwide to witness the event.

Viewers can tune into NDTV 24X7, or log on to ndtv.com/live as well, to see all the updates from the ceremony.