Trump Shares Parody Video With Obama, Jabs Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

A video showing US President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, two political rivals, engaging in a casual conversation at the state funeral of ex-President Jimmy Carter went viral last week. Various lip readers and experts attempted to decode what Trump, a Republican, and his Democrat rival were talking about.

Trump, who keeps posting internet memes to mock his opponents, has now given a new touch to the viral video. Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, he posted a dubbed snippet of their conversation. The video was modified to include Trump and Obama's 'fake' voiceovers with background music.

In the clip, Trump says, "For a second time. Barack, very nice to see you", to which Obama responds by saying "Congratulations. how you doing?"

"A lot better now," Trump answers.

"Yeah. I bet. I knew you'd win," Obama adds, referring to his landslide win against Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections.

"Oh would I? Oh well, come on. anyone could beat her," Trump says further.

Trump also took a dig at Hillary Clinton, who ran for US president against him in 2016 but lost.

Here's how their dubbed conversation went further:

Obama: I was just as appalled. you know what happened. She just didn't want to leave

Trump: I know

Obama: You know what happened I did what I could to help her she was horrendous.

Trump: I know. Do you know what I realized? Hillary still hates me so much. I know she'll never forget me.

Trump: We should meet to discuss this.

Obama: I think so too. We can definitely set something up let me know whatever best for you.

Trump: I was gonna fly back to Florida tomorrow for the go.

Lip Readers Decipher Trump, Obama's Conversation

Donald Trump and Barack Obama sat next to each other in the second row during the State Funeral for Jimmy Carter in Washington on January 9. Here's what lip readers and experts claimed about their conversation:

Trump: I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?"

Trump: "...and after, I will."

Trump: "Call me at the foy after, yep."

Obama: "Can you just ... it should be good."

Trump: "I can't talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today.

NDTV, however, cannot independently verify the claims made by the lip readers.

Trump, who was unaware of how their interaction looked, later commented on the moment, saying, "I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do."

He also expressed that they simply "got along" and enjoyed the ceremony.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Trump, 78, is set to be sworn in as the 47th US President on January 20.