Harvard Is Aligning With Trump Demands, Even As Negotiations Continue

Harvard University is overhauling its campus structure, offices, and leadership in response to demands from the Trump administration. With billions in federal research funding at stake, the university is negotiating with the White House; many changes are already in place.

Harvard President Alan M Garber has called some demands intrusive and unconstitutional, particularly those affecting hiring and admissions. Yet the university has also taken steps aligned with the administration, including eliminating certain diversity offices and removing programme leaders.

Among the administration's requests was ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes. Harvard renamed its Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging as the Office for Community and Campus Life and merged several student-focused offices, including those for LGBTQ+ and women students, into a single centre.

Critics warn these moves may threaten academic freedom and freedom of expression.

"The term 'capitulation' is getting thrown around a lot these days," Kirsten Weld, Harvard history professor and head of the university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), told The New York Times. The AAUP has sued the administration, arguing Harvard's actions have harmed professors' free speech.

Leadership shake-ups followed in departments like the Center for Middle Eastern Studies after allegations of antisemitic programming. Two leaders, including Turkish scholar Cemal Kafadar, were removed. Harvard also suspended its partnership with Birzeit University in the West Bank and strengthened ties with Israeli institutions.

Students and faculty have also expressed concerns. Eli Johnson-Visio, president of the Harvard College Queer Students Association, told The NYT, "I think that irrespective of the logic Harvard used for dissolving the offices, the queer community is under attack at the federal level. It kind of feels that Harvard is capitulating, in a sense, in an effort to get their funding back."

Harvard law professor Nikolas Bowie asked, "Am I going to find myself in the cross hairs of the federal government because a student doesn't like a position I've taken?"

Earlier this year, the Trump administration froze over $2.2 billion in federal research funding, citing concerns about campus antisemitism and ideological bias. It demanded audits of academic departments, changes to governance, and the elimination of DEI programmes.

Harvard rejected these demands, arguing they violated constitutional rights. The university also filed a lawsuit against the administration, claiming the funding freeze infringed on First Amendment protections and exceeded federal authority.

Negotiations between Harvard and the administration are on, with a potential settlement involving a $500 million payment to restore federal funding.