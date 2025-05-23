Explained: Why Trump Administration Barred Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students

In an unprecedented move that has sent shockwaves across the academic world, the Donald Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's authority to admit international students, citing national security concerns and alleged violations of federal oversight requirements. The decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), leaves the status of over 6,000 foreign students - including several hundred from India - at Harvard hanging in the balance.

What Led To The Revocation

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Harvard refused to provide requested documentation about its international student body, defying federal demands. She further alleged that the university "stimulated" an unsafe environment for Jewish students, encouraged pro-Hamas sentiments, and implemented what she described as racially discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. As a result, DHS stripped Harvard of its certification under the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP), which is necessary for sponsoring foreign student visas.

Harvard University Criticises The Decision

Harvard University has strongly criticised the decision, calling it "unlawful" and "retaliatory." The university issued a statement reaffirming its support for its global student population, saying, "We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available."

"The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government's illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body," it added.

How Feud Between Trump Administration And Harvard Deepened

The feud started earlier in 2025 when Harvard publicly rejected federal directives to clamp down on pro-Palestinian protests and dismantle its DEI initiatives. The university's stance triggered sweeping actions from Washington, including the freezing of billions of dollars in research funding.

President Donald Trump has since called for Harvard to lose its tax-exempt status - a move that would jeopardise its fundraising efforts.

In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the federal government, accusing it of violating constitutional protections and punishing the university for exercising its First Amendment rights. The administration, however, maintains that it is enforcing accountability at institutions it believes have failed to curb hostile campus environments.