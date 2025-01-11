"We Probably Do Like Each Other": Trump After Sharing A Moment With Obama

President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were seen engaging in a friendly conversation at President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, 2025.

This unexpected moment of camaraderie between the two political rivals quickly went viral on social media. Trump, who was unaware of how their interaction looked, later commented on the moment, saying, "I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do." Despite their differing political philosophies, Trump expressed that they simply "got along" and enjoyed the ceremony.

The funeral, held at Washington's National Cathedral, brought together five living former US presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and outgoing President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris, who had a contentious 2024 election loss to Trump, was also in attendance and appeared intrigued by the exchange between the two former presidents. However, she did not greet Trump during the service.

Trump and Obama have a history of criticising each other, with Trump spreading the birther conspiracy theory about Obama and repeatedly attacking the Obamas. However, in August, Trump issued unusual praise for his predecessor, calling him "a nice gentleman" and saying he respects the Obamas, per CNN.

The state funeral of President Jimmy Carter offered a fleeting moment of national unity, just 11 days before Trump's inauguration on January 20. Carter was remembered for his character, humanitarian efforts, and significant contributions to foreign policy. Outgoing President Joe Biden, delivered a eulogy highlighting Carter's foresight and character.

The moment between Trump and Obama has sparked conversations online, with many commenting on the unexpected display of friendship between the two political figures. As one user commented, "He was expecting a hello from Kamala". The interaction has also been seen as a rare moment of unity among the living former US presidents, who were all in attendance at the funeral.

