"Find A Quiet Place": Lip Readers Decipher Trump, Obama's Conversation

A conversation between former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, two political rivals, at the state funeral of ex-President Jimmy Carter, is going viral. Lip readers and experts have attempted to decode what Trump and Obama were talking about.

Sitting in the second row, Trump and Obama were sitting next to each other and discussing something. Trump says something to Obama, who laughs and responds. What's even more interesting is Vice President Kamala Harris, who was backed by Obama in the Presidential campaign, sat in front of the Presidents and saw them having a conversation.

What Lip Readers Claim?

Trump: I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?"

Trump: "...and after, I will."

Trump: "Call me at the foy after, yep."

Obama: "Can you just ... it should be good."

Trump: "I can't talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today.

NEW: Trump told Obama he had to find a quiet place to speak with him regarding an urgent “matter of importance,” according to the New York Post.



The revelation was made by forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman.



Trump: “I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine… pic.twitter.com/BxSrm8XLBH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025

British news website, Sky News, deciphered the conversation between Trump and Obama and posted a video on X.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump were spotted chatting at Jimmy Carter's funeral.



Here's what a lip reader could make of their conversation - do you agree? 💬🗨 pic.twitter.com/1uz014XNYX — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 9, 2025

NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made by the lip readers.

The New York Post quoted a forensic lip reader, Jeremy Freeman and said in its report, "Trump cautioned Obama that they would have to "find a quiet place" later in the day to discuss a "matter of importance."

Photo Credit: AFP

The context of the conversation is unclear. But, Freeman suggests that the ex-President and President-elect were discussing international agreements at Jimmy Carter's funeral

Trump leaned toward Obama and said, "I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?"

Freeman suggests that the two leaders are talking about the Iran nuclear deal of 2015, signed by Obama and then Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

The funeral brought a brief moment of unity in divided America which saw five Presidents - George Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump - come together to pay their respects to President Carter.

Arch Rivals

In 2016, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, taking over from Barack Obama after defeating Hilary Clinton. Trump was out of office four years later and Joe Biden came to power, four years later, Trump is back in office and will be sworn in on January 20.

During the election campaign, Obama blasted Donald Trump, saying that the Republican candidate cares only about "his ego, money and status".

"I have said it before and I am gonna say it again, Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problem since he rode down that golden escalator nine years ago. He is constantly complaining, and when he is not complaining, he is trying to sell you stuff," he said.

From personal attacks to criticism of the Biden administration's policies, Trump's campaign, which was backed by the world's richest man - Elon Musk - had no holds barred.

The Obamas teamed up to back Kamala Harris but the Vice President lost the election after a landslide win by Trump who won all the seven swing states.