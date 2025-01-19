Donald Trump's Iconic Fist Pump Moment Captured In Giant Bronze Statue

Ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, an Ohio artist has unveiled a giant 15-foot-tall, $1 million bronze statute of the Republican leader. Titled "The Patriot Statue of Donald J. Trump," the statue was created by sculptor Alan Cottrill. It depicts the Presdient-elect's iconic moment from July 13, when he defiantly pumped his fist after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The statue will tour across the country before being displayed at a future Trump presidential library, the New York Post reported.

The statue was commissioned by several dozen wealthy crypto-currency investors as a tribute to Donald Trump, who they hope will be a friend of the industry. "We're so proud of the statue we all worked so hard to complete. It turned out exactly as planned and is truly fit to match the man it's dedicated to! Larger Than Life!!!" crypto community Patriot Token wrote while sharing the picture of the bronze statue on X.

Take a look below:

The first image of the finished PATRIOT Statue of @realDonaldTrump was published today.



We're so proud of the statue we all worked so hard to complete. It turned out exactly as planned and is truly fit to match the man it's dedicated to!



Larger Than Life!!! pic.twitter.com/CycaYX0K5l — Patriot Token (@Patriot_Erc20) January 18, 2025

The six-ton statute was commissioned just a week after the shooting, as per the Post. It is set to be unveiled at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C, and It's then expected to tour the country.

"People will be making a pilgrimage to see this thing. Trump has a fan base that I don't think we've seen in a politician in a very long time," said Brock Pierce, a crypto-billionaire who helped finance the project.

"We do expect President Trump to be with the statue at some point during the inauguration," added Dustin Stockton, a conservative activist and unofficial spokesperson for the investors.

Notably, Donald Trump will formally return to the White House after his second inauguration as president of the United States on January 20. He won the US presidential elections with a landslide victory after defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. He is set to take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

Along with Mr Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn into office on Monday. This day, traditionally known as Inauguration Day, is marked by events filled with pomp and celebration. The inauguration day events will include a formal swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and several formal balls.