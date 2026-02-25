Trump's "Somali Pirates" Jab At Ilhan Omar Triggers Heated Exchange

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar took on Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, calling him a “liar” after the US President claimed that Somali pirates had “ransacked Minnesota” through “bribery, corruption and lawlessness.”

“Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA,” Trump said, as he criticised immigration and sanctuary policies.

In a direct attack on Minnesota, Trump alleged, “When it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there has been no more stunning example than Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer.”

Omar, a Somalia-born Minnesota Democrat, responded from her seat, calling the president a “liar.”

“You have killed Americans,” she was repeatedly heard shouting. “You are the murderer who killed Americans. You should be ashamed of yourself,” she said from her seat in the chamber.

Trump further criticised immigration and sanctuary policies, telling members of Congress to stand if they agreed with what he described as the “fundamental principle” that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” Republicans rose and applauded for over a minute, while many Democrats remained seated.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up,” the president said, addressing Democratic lawmakers. “That is why I'm also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals.”

Seated next to Omar, Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, wearing a “Release the Files” pin referencing still-unreleased Epstein documents, also briefly shouted toward the dais. Republicans remained on their feet, while Democrats responded with protests and shouts from their seats.

In Minnesota, federal immigration enforcement actions have drawn intense scrutiny. In early January, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross shot dead 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good during a federal operation in the city. Good was shot multiple times as she attempted to drive away from agents and later died at a hospital.

Later in the month, federal agents shot and killed another Minneapolis resident, Alex Jeffery Pretti, 37, during a separate operation. Law enforcement said Pretti was armed, though video footage showed no arms on him. Footage captured fatally shooting of him. A county medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.