US Senate Unanimously Confirms Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State

The US Senate unanimously approved Marco Rubio as secretary of state, putting the fellow senator popular with his peers in the frontline of President Donald Trump's often confrontational diplomacy.

Rubio, who is the first Hispanic and first fluent Spanish speaker to assume the position of top US diplomat, is Trump's first cabinet nominee to be confirmed by the Senate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)