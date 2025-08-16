'China Very Patient, Xi Won't Invade Taiwan During My Presidency': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that he would not invade Taiwan as long as Trump is president, per a report by Reuters.

Speaking at an interview with Fox News, he said, "I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don't believe there's any way it's going to happen as long as I'm here. We'll see."

Trump added, "He told me, 'I will never do it as long as you're president.' President Xi told me that, and I said, 'Well, I appreciate that,' but he also said, 'But I am very patient, and China is very patient,'" Trump added.

The two leaders held their first confirmed call of Trump's second presidential term in June. Trump also mentioned in April that Xi had called him but did not specify when that call took place.

China considers Taiwan to be its own territory and has vowed to "reunify" with the democratic and separately governed island, by force if necessary.. However, Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.

It is noteworthy that although the US is the primary arms supplier and international backer for Taiwan, the two countries have no formal diplomatic ties.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Friday said that the topic of Taiwan is the "most important and sensitive issue" in China-US relations.

"The US govt should adhere to the one-China principle and the three US-China joint communiqués, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

