S Jaishankar Attends Trump's Oath Ceremony, Carries PM Modi's Letter For Him

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended Donald Trump's grand inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol. He is among a select few world leaders who were extended an invitation by Donald Trump's incoming administration. Mr Jaishankar is reportedly carrying a letter on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for President Trump, who returned to the White House today for his second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became one of the first leaders in the world to congratulate Donald Trump after he took oath on Monday, saying "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!"

At Donald Trump's inauguration, Mr Jaishankar was seated in the front row immediately in front of Presindet Trump as he gave his first speech as the 47th President of the US. India and US share a special, privileged, and strategic partnership.

Mr Jaishankar also attended the special prayer ceremony organised for Mr Trump ahead of his oath ceremony.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC. Attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church this morning," the minister wrote on X.

During the visit, Mr Jaishankar will hold meetings with key representatives of the incoming Trump Administration, as well as other senior dignitaries visiting the US on the occasion. The External Affairs Minister's presence at the presidential inauguration was in line with India's general practice to send special envoys to attend the swearing-in ceremony of heads of state and government.

Mr Jaishankar reached a day earlier and held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya where both ministers took stock of salient issues in bilateral cooperation, including in the political, security, economic, technological, and people-to-people domains.

