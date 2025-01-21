Trump Brings Back 'Diet Coke Button' At The Oval Office. Here's What It Is

As Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second, non-consecutive term, so did the highly popular Diet Coke button, which the US President uses to order his favourite beverage.

Inside a wooden box, the red button was seen on Trump's resolute desk after his inauguration ceremony on January 20, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Whenever pressed, the button notifies the butlers at the White House that a Diet Coke is needed at the Oval Office. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, removed the button from the office in 2021.

???? WSJ: The Diet Coke Button is BACK ???? pic.twitter.com/nq36FwjKKu — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2025

"Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," Trump told The Financial Times in 2017.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump would consume around 12 cans of Diet Coke every day.

In a 2019 book "Team of Vipers", former White House aide Chris Sims stated that during his maiden term, Trump even used the red button to prank visitors, suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities. "Out of nowhere, he'd suddenly press the button," Mr Sims wrote.

He added, "Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing."

Besides this, Trump's redecorated Oval Office also features a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and a fresh Andrew Jackson painting.

The portrait of George Washington continues to hang over the fireplace and also features portraits of Alexander Hamilton, the first Treasury secretary of the US, and Thomas Jefferson, the third US president.

A bust of Winston Churchill rests on a table near the fireplace, where it was during his first term.

The bust of Martin Luther King Jr. that both Trump and Biden kept in office remains. The gold curtains that Trump picked in his first term were used by Biden, and they remain.