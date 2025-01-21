"Promises Made Were Kept": Capitol Rioter Who Was Pardoned By Trump

A Conservative social media influencer, charged for her involvement in the January 2021 Capitol riots, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump, hours after his inauguration on January 20. Isabella Maria DeLuca was arrested in March 2024 in Irvine, California, on misdemeanour charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted area.

She was accused of entering the Capitol through a broken window and passing a table out to the rioters. The FBI linked the table she moved to one later used by rioters as a weapon against police officers.

Following the pardon, DeLuca expressed gratitude, crediting her lawyer, Anthony Sabatini, for his relentless efforts. "Tonight, I was pardoned by President Trump," she wrote on X. "Promises made were promises kept."

She also revealed that the Department of Justice offered her a plea deal involving a year-long prison sentence and a $100,000 fine, which she declined.

Tonight, I was pardoned by President Trump.



I have to take a moment to express my gratitude for my lawyer @AnthonySabatini



He was the real deal and truly cared about each and every political prisoner. A class act through and through and never once took advantage of the serious… — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) January 21, 2025

In another X post, the influencer wrote, "I just got the call that I am officially pardoned. Thank you, God."

Elon Musk, part of Trump's newly established Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), wrote "Congratulations" on her post.

Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

DeLuca, a former congressional intern and media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy, has a history of involvement with conservative groups like Turning Point USA. She previously interned for Republican lawmakers, including former US Representative Lee Zeldin of New York and Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, AP reported.

Her involvement in the Capitol riots was widely documented through social media posts, where she initially denied entering the building but later admitted to being there. She justified the actions of January 6 saying, "It's our house," referencing the Capitol.

President Trump's first day back in office was marked by a record number of executive orders. Among these, he pardoned over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 riots.

The decision has drawn significant criticism from law enforcement. Former DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted during the Capitol attack, voiced his outrage during a CNN interview. "I have been betrayed by my country and I've been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump," Fanone said. "Tonight, six individuals who assaulted me, as I did my job on Jan. 6, as did hundreds of other law enforcement officers, will now walk free."

Fanone also accused the Republican Party of hypocrisy, pointing out they pardoned "cop assaulters" while claiming to support law enforcement.