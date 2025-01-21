Real Estate, Mar-A-Lago, Meme Coin: Deep Dive Into Donald Trump's Fortune

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, beginning his second term. With a fortune built from multiple business ventures, Trump remains one of the wealthiest public figures in the world.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth as of January 21, 2025, at $6.7 billion (around Rs 58,000 crore), placing him at number 319 in the Forbes 400 list for 2024 and at rank 1,438 in the Billionaires list (2024).

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports a slightly higher valuation, pegging Trump's net worth at $7.16 billion (around Rs 61,600 crore) as of January 21, 2025.

Real estate and golf courses

Donald Trump's wealth is primarily built on his ownership of the Trump Organization, a global real estate empire and licensing venture, Bloomberg reported. "Much of Trump's fortune remains in real estate," according to Forbes.

Trump's portfolio includes a 30 percent stake in two office towers through a partnership with Vornado Realty Trust, as well as leasehold interests in New York's 40 Wall Street and 6 East 57th Street. Additionally, he owns the Trump National Doral golf resort and a penthouse, along with commercial space in Trump Tower.

His 15 condominiums at 502 Park Avenue are valued using the sale prices of similar units, with a 75 per cent discount applied to five rent-controlled ones. Trump's other golf properties, excluding Doral, are valued based on price-to-sales ratios drawn from revenue figures in financial disclosures. Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach estate and private club, is valued using comparable sales of single-family homes and similar business transactions.

Trump also owns luxury mansions, a winery and a 1991 Boeing 757, famously nicknamed Trump Force One.

Other ventures

According to a February 2024 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trump holds 114.75 million shares in Trump Media and Technology Group, a stake that includes an additional 36 million earnout shares granted in April 2024. Bloomberg reports that Trump's cash investments are estimated to exceed $400 million (around Rs 34,597 crore), based on a 2023 deposition, aligning with his annual ethics disclosure.

$TRUMP memecoin

One of the more surprising developments in Trump's wealth is the launch of the $TRUMP memecoin. The cryptocurrency, unveiled on January 19, saw an incredible surge in market value, reportedly reaching over $10 billion (around Rs 86,500 crore) by the time Trump was sworn in on January 20.

According to Reuters, the $TRUMP coin saw its price skyrocket from under $10 (around Rs 865) on January 20 to a peak of $74.59 (around Rs 6,450) before stabilising. $TRUMP memecoin's value accounts for around 89 per cent of Trump's net worth now, Axios reported.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture associated with Trump, revealed on January 20 that it had successfully completed its initial token sale, raising $300 million (around Rs 25,940 crore). The project also plans to issue more tokens in the future, reported Reuters.