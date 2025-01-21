Ashish Jain, Indian Real Estate Tycoon At Donald Trump's Inauguration

Ashish Jain has made a significant mark in the Indian real estate sector.
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, marking the commencement of his second term. Among the guests attending the inauguration was Ashish Jain, the managing director of Pune-based real estate company, Kundan Spaces.
Mr Jain, who met Trump and his son Eric Trump at a pre-inaugural dinner on January 19, is a well-known figure in India's real estate sector. Mr Jain also met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the event.
Here's a closer look at the businessman:
- Ashish Jain has made a significant mark in the Indian real estate sector, with over two decades of experience. As the driving force behind Pune-based Kundan Spaces, he is recognised for his exceptional business acumen and leadership in the industry.
- Mr Jain pursued an MBA from Cardiff University between 2000 and 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he completed his Bachelor of Commerce at Symbiosis College of Arts & Commerce from 1995 to 1999. He is also an alumnus of St. Joseph's Boys' High School, Khadki, where he studied from 1984 to 1994.
- Early on in his career, Mr Jain was honoured with the 'Best Customer Award' from Vijaya Bank due to his exceptional management of bank finances.
- His LinkedIn profile highlights his professional experience as the managing director of Kundan Spaces, a role he has held since January 2001, spanning more than 24 years. Under his leadership, Kundan Spaces won the Best Architectural Award in 2020 for one of its luxury residential projects.
- Beyond real estate, Mr Jain is also a supporter of entrepreneurial ventures. He has invested in about five startups, including Capizal, and continues to back innovative businesses.
