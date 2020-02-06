Kerala Lotteries' Rs 70 Lakh Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000. Yesterday, Kerala government released the Akshaya Lottery results and it carries a first prize of Rs 60 lakh.

Last week, the first prize of Karunya Plus lottery was awarded to ticket number PU 597021 which was sold at Palakkad district.

A second prize of Rs 500,000 was awarded to ticket number PO 712774 sold at Pathanamthitta.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on February 6, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan, according to an official notification from the Kerala Lotteries.

According to the official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

