Kerala Lotteries To Release Akshaya Lottery Result Today

Akshaya Lottery result: Kerala lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala government will releasd the Akshaya Lottery results today. When the draw was held last week, the Akshaya Lottery number AO 339343 was drawn for the first prize in the Kerala Lottery. Last draw was held on January 29, 2020. The Akshaya Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Yesterday, Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, released the the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 has been awarded to ticket number SF 180958 which was sold at Malappuram district.

In the Akshaya Lottery scheme, first prize carries a reward of Rs 6,000,000 and winning ticket was sold at Thrissur district last week.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Akshaya Lottery result drawn on January 29, 2020

In Akshaya Lottery result announced last week, a second prize of Rs 500,000 was drawn to ticket number AW 822872 sold at Malappuram district. A third prize of Rs 100,000 was also awarded to twelve tickets sold at different parts of the state.

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets is also given in the Akshaya Lottery scheme.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on February 5, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results