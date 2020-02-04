Kerala Lotteries' Rs 70 Lakh Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, will release the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results today. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. The Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 and the first prize was awarded to ticket number SW 311063 last week. The winning ticket was sold at Ernakulam district. Yesterday, the first prize for WIN WIN scheme (Rs 6,500,000) has been drawn to ticket number WC 813960 which was sold at Kollam district. The result of Sthree Sakthi draw will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Sthree Sakthi lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Last week, the second prize was drawn to ticket number SZ 430410. The ticket was sold at Kozhikode district.

Before this, the Kerala Lottery had released the Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya Lottery results last week.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Sthree Sakthi draw will be held on February 4, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, WIN WIN, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

