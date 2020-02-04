Sikkim Lotteries Releases Dear Admire Results. Details Here

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results today (February 4) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 52C 18364. Sikkim Lotteries sold the Dear Admire Morning lottery tickets for Rs 6. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results (February 3) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 84C 43928.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results day before (February 2, 2020). According to reports, the first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery draw was awarded to ticket number 79H 71884.

Apart from Dear Admire Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 18364 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the WIN WIN lottery results for Rs 65 Lakh yesterday.

