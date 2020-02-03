Sikkim State Lotteries Releases Dear Respect Morning Lottery Results. Details Here

Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (February 3) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 84C 43928. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery tickets were sold for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results yesterday (February 2, 2020). According to reports, the first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery draw has been awarded to ticket number 79H 71884.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Precious Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Treasure Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 43928 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya results for Rs 1 crore on Saturday.

The draw for today's Win Win lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

