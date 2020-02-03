Kerala Lotteries To Release WIN WIN Lottery Result Today. Details Here

WIN WIN lottery result will be out on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will release the WIN WIN Lottery results today. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Lottery result of Pournami lottery was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries yesterday. The Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 and last week, it was drawn to ticket number WS 196961 which was sold at Wayanad district.

WIN Win also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000. The second prize has been drawn to ticket number WR 763556 which was also sold at Malappuram district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next WIN WIN draw will be held on February 3, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

The Pournami lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 (or 70 lakh) and it was drawn to ticket number RY 474140 which was sold at Kozhikode district.

A second prize of Rs 5 lakh has been drawn to ticket number RW 513283 which was sold at Kollam district.

Check the Pournami Lottery results from this direct link

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

