West Bengal State Lottery Releases Bangalakshmi Torsha Results. Details Here

West Bengal State Lottery has released the Dear Bangalaxshmi Torsha results today.

West Bengal State Lottery live: West Bengal State Lottery, a state government enterprises working under the state finance ministry, has released the Dear Bangalaxshmi Torsha results today (February 4) and the first prize of Rs 50 lakh has been awarded to ticket number 32C 85406 according to Lottery Sambad reports. The Dear Bangalaxshmi Torsha tickets were sold for Rs 6. According to reports, Returned the government by distributor from SM Agency, Champadanga.

The Dear Bangalaxshmi Torsha scheme also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 and it has been awarded to ticket number 85406 (remaining all serials).

The West Bengal State Lottery's Dear Bangalaxshmi Torsha scheme also has various other prizes like second prize for Rs 9,000, third prize for Rs 500, fourth prize for Rs 250 and a fifth prize for Rs 120.

In a related development today, the Sikkim State Lottery has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results in the morning and first prize of 1 crore prize has been awarded to ticket number 52C 18364.

The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi results for Rs 70 lakh today.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Directorate of State Lotteries in West Bengal was established under Finance (Revenue) Department in the year 1968. The Directorate functions on the dual approach of direct generation of Revenue for development of State and indirect employment generation through engagement of self-employed persons in the lottery trade and business.

