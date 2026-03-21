Why Women In Their 30s And 40s Need Strength Training, As Per A Longevity Expert

Menopause, PCOS, and thyroid dysfunction usually have one common symptom among women - hormonal imbalance. It can further lead to irregular periods, hair loss, acne, unexpected weight gain, anxiety, low libido, mood swings, and disrupted sleep patterns.

However, Dr Vass, MD and Co-founder of Longevity Health Clinic, recently shared that strength training can help women, especially in their 30s, 40s, and beyond.

"Strength training balances estrogen, improves insulin, supports progesterone, and even raises confidence by improving testosterone," he wrote in the caption.

Strength Training Is Not Just For Muscles

While most people associate strength training with muscles, it is one of the most powerful tools to regulate hormones, especially progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, insulin, and cortisol. "Weight lifting is a hormone therapy," he wrote in the post.

It boosts progesterone naturally and helps to clear out excess oestrogen, which can result in reduced symptoms of PMS, fewer mood swings, and more stable cycles.

Strength Training Helps With Insulin Resistance

For everyone, strength training is one of the best exercises to regulate blood-sugar spikes. "More muscles mean better glucose storage and lower blood-sugar spikes," explained Dr Vass.

He also added that once the insulin is balanced, it can support brain function, energy, ovulation, and appetite.

Strength Training Can Reduce Cortisol

Many people don't realise that strength training can build the resilience of your nervous system and lower cortisol in the long-term. "It teaches your body to handle stress without staying inflamed," the expert further noted.

Strength training also leads to less burnout while allowing for better hormonal regulation. It helps boost the testosterone women need for confidence, libido, mental sharpness, and lean muscle.

"Strength training is a proven way to boost androgens without imbalances," he added.

Strength Training Preserves Hormonal Health During Menopause

In the 40s, the doctor explained, oestrogen and progesterone start declining in a woman's body. At this stage, strength training can help reduce belly fat, support bone density, stabilise mood, and prevent muscle loss.

"If you're not lifting for aesthetics, lift for your hormones," the expert concluded.

Also Read | Nutritionist Who Lost 30 Kg Shares 14 Habits For Weight Loss