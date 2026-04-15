How A Silent Stress Hormone Crisis Is Disrupting Women's Health In India

It is easy to dismiss stress as a passing phase, something tied to a busy week or a bad day. But what happens when that stress becomes the baseline?

A new large-scale survey suggests that for millions of Indian women, stress is not occasional. It is constant, shaping everything from sleep to hormonal health in ways that often go unnoticed until the damage begins to show.

What The New Study Reveals

A new survey by Traya Health, which analysed data from 5,35,373 women across 15 Indian states, points to a worrying reality.

Stress, sleep disruption, and gut health issues are not isolated concerns. They are deeply interconnected and alarmingly widespread.

"The world keeps asking women to do more. No one is asking if they have enough fuel to do it," says Saloni Anand, Co-Founder, Traya Health.

The key findings:

1 in 2 Indian women is chronically stressed, every single day

Nearly 2 in 5 women are not getting enough sleep

More than 1 in 2 women struggle with gut health issues

No state surveyed reported low stress levels. West Bengal recorded the highest at 52.2%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 50.5% and Delhi at 47.8%.

What Exactly Is Cortisol And Why It Matters

Cortisol is often casually labelled the "stress hormone", but its role in the body is far more complex.

Dr Archana Pate, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, explains, "Cortisol is a hormone secreted by the adrenal glands, which are just above the kidneys. It plays an important role in how the body functions day to day, helping manage metabolism, supporting the immune system, maintaining blood pressure, and enabling the body to respond to stress."

1 in 2 Indian women is chronically stressed, every single day. Photo: Pexels

Dr Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, adds, "Cortisol (the stress hormone) plays a vital role in biological functions. The adrenal glands naturally produce cortisol and regulate blood pressure, reducing blood glucose levels/food metabolisation during the sleep-wake cycle."

Akshita Singla further clarifies that cortisol is not inherently harmful, "Cortisol is the body's primary stress hormone, produced by the adrenal glands. It is not a bad hormone. It actually plays an important role in regulating blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and helping the body respond to situations that require alertness."

The problem begins when stress stops being temporary. As Dr Sujit Paul of Zota Healthcare notes, modern lifestyles mean "sustained high cortisol levels throughout the day," which disrupts the body's natural balance.

How Cortisol Impacts The Female Body

When cortisol remains elevated for long periods, it begins to interfere with hormonal balance, particularly in women.

Dr Singh explains, "High levels of cortisol in prolonged chronic or acute stress can reduce levels of progesterone and estrogen and create a hormonal imbalance, resulting in weight gain/abdominal fat, irregular menstrual cycles, reproductive issues, worsening endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), hair loss, and acne."

High levels of cortisol can cause hair loss in women. Photo: Pexels

Dr Pate echoes this, noting that chronic stress "may lead to irregular periods, more painful cycles, or noticeable changes in cycle length," while also affecting fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Dr Satvik Patel adds that the effects are not just physical but emotional, "High cortisol can lead to concerning signs and symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, fatigue, and anxiety."

Akshita Singla highlights the subtlety of these changes, "Many women continue to function normally, but the body is under constant stress in the background. That is where the long-term impact begins."

Even everyday symptoms like PMS, fatigue, and mood swings can intensify.

Why Stress Is Destroying Sleep Quality

One of the clearest ways cortisol disrupts the body is through sleep.

Dr Pate explains that cortisol follows a circadian rhythm, peaking in the morning and dropping at night. But chronic stress "keeps cortisol levels always elevated, disrupting the body's normal rhythm," making it harder to fall asleep.

Dr Satvik Patel adds, "High cortisol levels can keep the brain alert and active. Hence, it will be difficult to fall asleep or even stay asleep."

Akshita Singla, Co-Founder, Akya Wellness and a Certified Nutritional Coach, highlights a common but overlooked issue, "Many people fall asleep but do not feel rested. The body does not reach deep, restorative sleep consistently."

This creates a vicious cycle. Poor sleep increases cortisol, and elevated cortisol further disrupts sleep.

How Exactly Dangerous Are Consistently High Cortisol Levels

While cortisol is essential in short bursts, chronic elevation can have serious consequences.

Dr Singh explains that prolonged exposure can "raise blood sugar, increase chances of developing diabetes; raise blood pressure, cause weight gain, decrease immunity; increase anxiety and depression."

Akshita Singla explains the cumulative nature of the damage: "It is not something that shows up as a single symptom. It is a gradual imbalance that affects overall health if left unaddressed."

How To Bring Cortisol Back Under Control

The reassuring part is that cortisol can be managed with consistent lifestyle changes. According to experts:

Dr Archana Pate suggests "meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness," along with regular exercise and a stable sleep routine.

Dr Amit Prakash Singh emphasises structure: "Obtain 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night, participate in regular exercise, decrease the intake of processed foods and excess sugar, and limit caffeine intake."

Cortisol can be managed with consistent lifestyle changes. Photo: Pexels

Dr Satvik Patel advises practical steps: "Try to do yoga and meditation, make sure to get a sleep of 7-8 hours daily, exercise five times a week for 45 minutes... and hydrate by drinking 2-3 litres of water."

Akshita Singla highlights consistency over intensity: "Managing cortisol is about consistency. Regular meals with enough protein, reducing screen time before bed, and movement should be balanced."

Dr Sujit Paul adds that minimising screen time and maintaining daily routines are crucial for hormonal balance.

Does Cortisol Also Impact Men

While the study focuses on women, experts stress that cortisol also significantly affects men.

Supreet Singh, Founder & CEO, Psychocare Health Private Limited, says, High cortisol levels in men lead to multiple effects, which include:

Lowering testosterone levels

Decreasing muscle strength

Impeding recovery processes

Causing weight gain in the abdominal areas

Disrupting their ability to stay motivated, their emotional state, and their concentration ability

The body reacts differently to hormones yet both genders experience major effects from chronic stress.

The Bottomline

The study shows how modern lifestyles are pushing the body into a constant state of imbalance.

Cortisol, a hormone designed to protect us in moments of danger, is now being triggered by emails, deadlines, poor sleep, and endless mental load. The result is a slow, steady erosion of physical and mental health.

And as the data shows, women are bearing a disproportionate share of that burden.