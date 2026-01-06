Can The Switch-On Diet Help You Lose 4 Kg In 7 Days? We Asked An Expert

Keto, low-carb, paleo, Mediterranean, intermittent fasting, and DASH - these are just a few weight loss diets that have broken the internet countless times as people rushed to follow them to shed a few kilograms.

Currently switch-on diet is trending since a Seoul model shared that it has helped her lose 4 kg in just 7 days. Designed by Dr Park Yong-Woo, a Korean doctor who specialises in weight loss. The obesity researcher developed a 4-week programme that activates the body's fat-burning mechanism.

To understand how this diet affects the body and whether (or not) it is sustainable, we spoke to Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health and wellness platform.

What Is The Switch-On Diet

"The recently viral switch-on diet has caught attention for promising rapid weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and fat burning within weeks," Mugdha told NDTV.

She explained that the name reads fancy and appears catchy; at the core, it mimics a well-researched nutrition protocol called PSMF (protein-sparing modified fast). It has been used for decades by athletes and bodybuilders during cutting phases, usually before a competition.

The diet aims to quickly burn the fat while preserving the lean muscle mass.

How Does Switch-On Diet Work

The expert explained that in the PSMF approach, protein consumption is the centre pillar of the diet, and the amount of fats and carbohydrates is drastically reduced.

"This pushes the body to shift its primary fuel source from incoming carbs to stored body fat, which explains the rapid drop on the weighing scale in the initial weeks. Protein intake remains high to prevent muscle breakdown during this low-calorie phase," Mugdha added.

"The switch-on diet also eliminates alcohol, processed foods, sugar, and caffeine, the steps that are undeniably advantageous for minimising insulin spikes, as well as bloating," she explained further.

However, it does not end here. The switch-on diet also includes intermittent fasting, which further reduces the intake of calories and encourages the body to utilise the stored fat. The early 'detox' and 'gut reset' phase includes meals comprising protein shakes, vegetables, and high-protein foods.

As the days go by, carbohydrates, including fruits, rice, lean protein, and sweet potatoes, are reintroduced, but gradually. This is a transition phase, and it is crucial. "Staying in an extremely low-calorie, high-protein, fasting state for too long is not sustainable. Most people will feel fatigued, bored, or nutritionally imbalanced if they try to maintain it indefinitely," Mugdha warned.

Is Switch-On Diet Sustainable

For a person to follow any diet for months, it has to be sustainable. But nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan explained that the PSMF approach that the switch-on diet follows is a short-term intervention that often breaks "weight loss plateaus". However, it cannot be a lifelong eating pattern.

Is the switch-on diet wrong? Not necessarily. The expert explained, "The principles it follows are rooted in solid nutrition science. But it's important to recognise that it isn't a revolutionary new method, it's rather a repackaging of an existing, well-studied protocol."

"The real concern arises when rapid weight loss is presented without context. The initial drop is often a mix of fat loss, water loss, and glycogen depletion. Without proper guidance, many people may try to stay in this restrictive phase for too long, which can backfire," she warned.

The switch-on diet works because PSMF works. However, it has to be a temporary and careful intervention, coupled with the right intent. "It's not about 'switching on' or 'switching off' your body. It's about understanding metabolic tools, using them strategically, and knowing when to transition back to balanced, real-world nutrition," the nutritionist advised.

Following the switch-on diet has to be a temporary and careful intervention, coupled with the right intent. Photo: Feepik

Not every diet is sustainable, but it can be a great point to start your weight loss journey, provided you follow it under the supervision of an expert.

