Over 84,000 Vacancies In Central Armed Police Forces: Government

Home Ministry said vacancies keep arising in the forces due to retirement, voluntary retirement and death

Over 84,000 posts out of the sanctioned strength of 9,99,795 are lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces, the government said Tuesday, adding "expeditious" steps have been taken to fill them. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprise the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles (AR).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Home Ministry said vacancies keep arising in the forces due to retirement, voluntary retirement and death.

Read: SSC Releases SI, ASI Exam Result For Paper 1

"On an average, 10 per cent of vacancies in different grades arise every year and there exists a well established procedure to fill up these vacancies. Currently, there are84,037 vacancies," it said.

The government has taken expeditious steps to fill up the vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the posts created, the Home Ministry said, adding it is a continuous process.

Read: UPSC Releases CAPF Exam 2019 Notice; Application Begins For 323 Vacancies

In the year 2017, 57,268 vacancies of constable (general duty-GD) for the recruitment cycle 2015-16 were filled through recruitment by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For the recruitment year 2018, 58,373 vacancies of constable (GD) were notified for which computer based written examination was conducted by the SSC.

Read: SSC Concludes SI CAPF And ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Result On This Date

Similarly, in respect of other ranks, 1,094 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (GD) for the year 2018 were reported to SSC and it has since declared the result, the Home Ministry said.

For Assistant Commandant (GD), written examination for 466 vacancies for the year 2018 was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the result has since been declared, it said.

Read: MHA's Massive Recruitment Drive To Fill More Than 76,500 CAPF Vacancies In 2019

A total of 1,412 candidates have been shortlisted for interview or personality test.

A notification for Assistant Commandant (GD) Exam, 2019 has since been published for filling up of 323 vacancies, the ministry added.

Read: SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment: CRPF To Release Admit Card For Next Exam

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.