SSC Releases SI, ASI Exam Result For Paper 1

SSC has released result for SI, ASI examination paper 1

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Paper I for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018. The computer-based examination for recruitment of SI, and ASI was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019. A total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared in the computer-based test for SI and ASI recruitment, out of which 5,704 have qualified for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The SSC SI, ASI exam result is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their result.

SSC SI, ASI Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Results' tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the 'CAPF' tab.

Step four: Click on the result pdf link. There are separate result pdfs for female, male and departmental candidates.

Step five: Download the pdf and search for your roll number.

The result has been prepared based on normalized marks. The Commission has already released the formula for normalization of marks for examinations which will be conducted over multiple sessions.

"The Paper-II of the above Examination is tentatively scheduled on 27.09.2019. The schedule of PST and PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for PST and PET."

