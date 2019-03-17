SSC Concludes SI CAPF And ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Result On This Date

SSC successfully concludes SI CAPF and ASI in CISF Exam 2018

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) successfully concluded the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) yesterday. The examination was conducted for 1,557 vacancies. More than 8 Lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment examination but the percentage of candidates who appeared for the exam was dismal 28.33 per cent. Out of the total 8,20,683 registered candidates only 2,32,514 appeared for the computer-based test.

The examination was conducted in 11 shifts at 236 examination venues located in 97 different cities across India.

The Commission has also given the tentative date for the result declaration for Paper I of SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018.

Since the SSC conducted the paper I of Si recruitment exam in computer-based mode and over multiple shifts, the commission will be following normalization process to arrive at marks scored by candidates. The normalized scores would be different from the raw/actual scores secured by candidates.

A notice released by SSC prior to commencement of the Si, CAPF exam says,

"Short-listing of candidates for appearing in PET/ PST will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Normalized marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I will also be used to determine final merit as per the guidelines contained in Para-12 of the Notice of Examination."

Before the result declaration, SSC will release provisional answer key for the exam and allow candidates to submit any objection to the provisional answer key.

