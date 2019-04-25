SSC Releases Answer Keys For SI (Delhi Police, CAPFs), ASI (CISF) Exam

SSC Answer Key For SI (Delhi Police, CAPFs), ASI (CISF) Exam

For the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) which was held in March, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer keys. The answer keys can be retrieved online at the Commission's portal using User ID (roll number) and password (as per admission certificate). Candidates can raise objections to the official answer key on payment of Rs 100 per challenge. The objection submission window will be open till April 27 (up to 6 pm).

Answer Key

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," reads the official notification.

Through this recruitment process the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 1557 vacancies in Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPF and Assistant Sub Inspector post in CISF.

A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the paper 1 exam and only 2,32,514 took the exam on the scheduled day. The overall attendance was 28.33% and the exam was held in 11 shifts at 236 exam venues.

SSC is expected to announce the result of the paper 1 on May 25.

