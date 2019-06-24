SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment: CRPF To Release Admit Card For Next Exam

Close to 5.5 lakh candidates will appear for the physical standard test.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will not release the admit cards for the physical standard test (PST) or the physical efficiency test for recruitment to General Duty (GD) Constable post. Instead, the PST admit cards will be issued by the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF). PST, which will be conducted by conducted by various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as decided by the CRPF. Call letters/ admit cards to candidates for PET will be issued by CRPF through online mode only. Details of the exam will be made available on the website of CRPF, at least two weeks before the PST.

CRPF will also regulate the medical examination procedure of the selected candidates. SSC had conducted the computer based exam for selecting candidates for the physical standard test. Over 30 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Considering the selection criteria given in the official notification, candidate number 10 times the total number of vacancies have been shortlisted for the physical standard test or the PST, which is close to 5.5 lakh.

On the exam day, candidates must carry at least one photo bearing identification proof such as Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, Identity Card issued by University/ College, Income Tax Pan Card, etc in original along with the admit card. Candidates should also carry two latest photographs on the exam day.

Issues related to admit cards should be reported to the CRPF at least one week before the exam.

For further updates on the result, candidates can refer the official websites of SSC and CRPF.

Through this recruitment process a total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.

