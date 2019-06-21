SSC GD Result 2019: How To Download Admit Card For Physical Standard Test

SSC GD result 2019: The results have been announced for more than 30 lakh candidates on ssc.nic.in

SSC result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the "SSC GD result" which is the result for the computer based exam held for Constable General Duty (GD) and Rifleman (GD) recruitment. The SSC GD result is available on ssc.nic.in. The cut off marks for the SSC GD exam was 35% (33% for candidates belonging to reserved categories). Candidates who have qualified the SSC GD exam are eligible to appear for physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET). Candidate number 10 times the available vacancies have been shortlisted for the PST and PET. A total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

"Call letters to candidates qualified for PET/ PST will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF, which will be conducted by the CAPFs," reads the notice. For the admit card candidates should visit the official portal of CRPF.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will regulate the SSC GD Constable PET and PST. The tests will be conducted by various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as decided by the CRPF.

Candidates can raise objections to the SSC GD result by July 31 along with a copy of printout of the online application form.

Through the said recruitment process candidates will be selected for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) post in Assam Rifles. The recruitment was first notified by SSC on July 2018.

