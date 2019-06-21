SSC Declares Result For General Duty (GD) Constable, Rifleman Exam: What's Next?

SSC Declares Constable General Duty (GD) Result: Whats Next?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Constable General Duty (GD) result. The result, which came late on Thursday, is available on the official website of the Commission. However the website is not responding right now, heavy influx of candidates to the website may be the reason. Candidates who have not checked the SSC GD result can find the direct links here. There is no specific "ssc gd result login 2019" link. Individual marks of the candidates will be released on the website of the SSC, shortly.

SSC GD Result, Cut-Off Marks, Other Details

A total of 54,953 posts of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) will be filled through this recruitment process. The recruitment was first notified by SSC on July 2018.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear for the physical standard test and the physical endurance test. "Call letters to candidates qualified for PET/ PST will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF, which will be conducted by the CAPFs," reads the notice.

Through the said recruitment process SSC will recommend candidates for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) post in Assam Rifles.

"Any discrepancy with respect to the candidate's data/ result may be brought to the Notice of the Commission by 31-07-2019 along with a copy of printout of the Online Application Form. Any such representation received after 31-07-2019 will not be entertained by the Commission," reads the official notification released by SSC.

The SSC Constable GD result has been prepared on the basis of the modified answer key which was prepared after resolving objections received on the provisional answer key. The shortlisted candidates will now appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

34 candidates were debarred from the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News