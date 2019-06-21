Staff Selection Commission Releases Constable GD Result

SSC Constable GD 2018 result released @ ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for Constable GD 2018 exam on its official website. The SSC Constable GD result has been prepared on the basis of the modified answer key which was prepared after resolving objections received on the provisional answer key. The shortlisted candidates will now appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Since the SSC Constable GD exam was conducted in multiple shifts in computer-based mode, the scores of the candidates was normalized to account for the difference in difficulty level of the questions papers used in different shifts.

In the event of tie in the normalized marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination, such cases have been resolved by applying following criteria, one after another in the given order, till the tie is resolved:

Total marks in Computer Based Examination

Marks in Part-A of Computer Based Examination

Marks in Part-B of Computer Based Examination

Date of Birth, with older candidates placed higher

Alphabetical order of names (starting with first name)

SSC Constable GD Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the tab for Constable GD.

Step four: Click on the result link for your respective category.

Step five: Entre the required details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

